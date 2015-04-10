VW Chairman Piech says has distanced himself from CEO: Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chairman Ferdinand Piech said he has distanced himself from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, exposing unusual dissent between the German carmaker’s top leaders.

Piech, who has spent almost 22 years at the helm of VW, nine of which were as CEO, is casting doubt about Winterkorn at a time when Europe’s largest automaker is cutting billions of euros of costs and revamping structures to underpin its global leadership claim.

“I have distanced myself from Winterkorn,” the magazine quoted Piech as saying, without specifying when and in which context he made his comment.

The magazine also said that Winterkorn had no chance to succeed Piech as supervisory board chairman after his contract runs out in December 2016, without citing sources.

Piech, whose own term as chairman is due to end in April 2017, told the magazine he wanted the right people at the helm of the carmaker’s supervisory and executive boards, indicating discontent with VW’s current leadership.

Any decision on who will in future be chairman or CEO will be taken in 2017 “shortly before my departure”, the magazine quoted Piech as saying.

VW declined to comment. The carmaker’s works council could not immediately be reached.

Wolfsburg-based VW is struggling to revive falling profit margins at its core passenger-car division and has been grappling with falling sales and weak leadership in the United States, a key market the German group has yet to conquer if it wants to eclipse Toyota in the global sales race.

Spiegel reported that Piech’s brother Hans Michel, a fellow member of the carmaker’s 20-member supervisory board, has criticized Winterkorn’s inability to help solve the U.S. problems and conclude work on a long-planned budget car for Asian markets.

VW’s chairman has a track record of undermining his own executives. In an interview published by The Wall Street Journal in March 2006, Piech, who was already chairman of the supervisory board at the time, said it was an “open issue” whether the contract of then-CEO Bernd Pischetsrieder would be extended because of opposition from the board’s labor representatives.

In November 2006, VW announced that Pischetsrieder had agreed to resign, effective year-end. Pischetsrieder’s contract had been due to expire in 2012. VW installed Winterkorn, a close ally of Piech and then the head of VW’s Audi division.