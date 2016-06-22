FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
Volkswagen supervisory board mulls damage claims against current, former execs
June 22, 2016 / 9:51 AM / in a year

Volkswagen supervisory board mulls damage claims against current, former execs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen's Hans-Dieter Poetsch, chairman of the supervisory board (R) attends the start of the annual shareholder meeting in Hanover, Germany June 22, 2016Fabian Bimmer

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board is studying the possibility of claiming damages from current and former members of the carmaker's management board in relation to its diesel emissions scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

Volkswagen's (VW) supervisory board on Tuesday stood by a decision to endorse the former top management's actions in 2015 but is also examining whether it will claim damages from VW's current and former top executives, Poetsch said on Wednesday at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde
