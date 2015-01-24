FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen to recall 80,000 Audis; 35,000 in China
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 24, 2015 / 11:34 AM / 3 years ago

Volkswagen to recall 80,000 Audis; 35,000 in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Audi four rings logo is seen at the press day for the Washington Auto Show in Washington January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

BEIJING (Reuters) - German car maker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) will recall 80,000 cars from its luxury division Audi due to issues with the fuel injection system, Audi said on Saturday, adding that around 35,000 of the affected vehicles are from China.

The cars were made between April 2011 and April 2012, and “in rare cases customers may notice a smell of fuel in affected vehicles,” Audi said in an e-mailed statement.

China is Audi’s biggest market. But on Tuesday official data showed the world’s second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014, even as luxury sales have been hamstrung by a crackdown on official corruption and lavish spending.

China’s official Xinhua news agency, citing the country’s quality watchdog, reported that Volkswagen’s local joint venture, China FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd, will begin the recall on March 20, affecting various Audi A4, A5, A6, A7 and Q7 models.

Reporting by Paul Carsten, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.