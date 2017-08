The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is unveiled in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2016.

GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday it expects sales of Volkswagen brand vehicles in China to hit 3 million this year, an increase of 340,000 from last year.

Stephan Wollenstein, executive vice president of Volkswagen Group China, made the projection at the Guangzhou auto show.