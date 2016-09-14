JERUSALEM Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is forming a company with the former head of Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency to develop cyber security systems for Internet-connected cars and self-driving vehicles, the partners said in a statement on Wednesday.
The new company, CyMotive Technologies, will be 40 percent owned by the German automaker and 60 percent by Yuval Diskin and two former colleagues who also had senior posts in the Shin Bet.
The statement did not say how much Volkswagen would invest in the venture, which has an office in a suburb of Tel Aviv and will also open one in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Building on its expertise in technology, Israel has emerged as a leader in the race to keep cars secure and prevent the nightmare scenario of a hacker commandeering your vehicle.
International groups including Harman International Industries and IBM have already bought local companies or invested in research centers.
"To enable us to tackle the enormous challenges of the next decade, we need to expand our know-how in cyber security in order to systematically advance vehicle cyber security for our customers," said Volkmar Tanneberger, Head of Electrical and Electronic Development at Volkswagen.
Diskin has been consulting on cyber security in the private sector since retiring from the Shin Bet in 2011 and will serve as CyMotive's chairman.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
McCain vows to block proposed separation of NSA, cyber command
WASHINGTON U.S. Senator John McCain said on Tuesday he would use his power to block the confirmation of a key cybersecurity official if necessary to prevent any Obama administration move to separate the U.S. Cyber Command from the National Security Agency.
SpaceX aims to resume launches in November, president says
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. SpaceX is aiming to resume flights in November following a launch pad fire that destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket and an Israeli communications satellite it was due to lift into orbit, the company’s president said on Tuesday.
Samsung to cap Note 7 battery charge in South Korea via software update
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , which has urged users of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone to turn them in due to fire-prone batteries, said it will perform a software update in South Korea that limits the devices' charge to 60 percent.