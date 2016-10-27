FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 10 months ago

VW may return to debt market as early as November: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) may return to the bond market as early as next month, Finance Chief Frank Witter said.

Europe's largest automaker has been effectively shut out of the unsecured bond market since September 2015 when it admitted to rigging U.S. diesel emissions tests.

"We plan to go back to the unsecured bond market, probably next month," Witter said on Thursday during an earnings call.

Volkswagen (VW) has taken no decision yet on whether to seek an extension of a 20-billion euro ($21.84 billion) bridging loan agreed with banks last December, the CFO said, noting the facility has been undrawn.

($1 = 0.9159 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon

