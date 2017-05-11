FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen has no plans to sell Bentley or Bugatti brands: executive
May 11, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 3 months ago

Volkswagen has no plans to sell Bentley or Bugatti brands: executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen shareholders look at a Bentley Bentayga car at the annual shareholder meeting in Hanover, Germany May 10, 2017.Fabian Bimmer

STUTTGART (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has no plans to sell its Bentley or Bugatti brands, the head the carmaker's luxury brands said on Thursday.

"There are no considerations to sell anything," said Oliver Blume, who is also the head of VW's sportscar maker Porsche. He added that cooperation between Porsche and Bentley has reaped more than the originally targeted 100 million euros in annual synergies.

Speculation about Bentley and Bugatti had come up after Volkswagen decided to evaluate options including a possible sale of Italian motorcycle maker Ducati to help fund a strategic overhaul following its emissions scandal.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely

