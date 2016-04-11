Volkswagen delays recall of 160,000 cars due to software glitch

A logo of Volkswagen is pictured on the wall at the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will slightly delay the recall of 160,000 Passat and Skoda cars in Europe after software updates aimed at fixing emission violations failed to work, it said on Monday.

Checks by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) showed that fuel consumption of some 2.0 liter diesel engines had increased following a software update to fix the problems, a spokesman for the company said.

“We have to go back to work on the software again,” he said, adding 160,000 Passat and Skoda Superb cars were affected.

He also said the recall of 90,000 A4, A5, Q5 and Seat Exeo cars with 2.0 liter engines had started.

Overall, Volkswagen has to recall about 2.5 million cars in Germany by the end of the year after the carmaker admitted using software to cheat emissions tests.