FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen offers amnesty to diesel cheats ready to confess: SZ
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
October 30, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen offers amnesty to diesel cheats ready to confess: SZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Volkswagen logos are seen at a dealership in Madrid, Spain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will offer staff an amnesty from getting fired if they reveal to hired investigators what they know about the rigging of diesel emission tests, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

Volkswagen made the decision because it is under pressure to disclose meaningful results to U.S. authorities, said the paper, which worked with German broadcasters NRD and WDR.

VW has said it hired advisory firm Deloitte and U.S. law firm Jones Day to investigate under what circumstances the company installed software into diesel cars that changed engine settings to reduce emissions whenever the vehicle was put through tests.

VW will promise staff they will keep their jobs and will be exempt from damage claims if they shed light on the scandal, but board members and “highly-paid managers” would be excluded from the scheme, Sueddeutsche Zeitung cited unidentified top executives as saying.

A spokesman said the investigation was running at full speed but declined to comment further.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.