Audi CEO steps down from Piech family foundation

Rupert Stadler, CEO of VW's Audi luxury car division, delivers a speech during the opening of a new plant in San Jose Chiapa, in Puebla state, Mexico, September 30, 2016.

VIENNA/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler has stepped down from leadership roles at the Piech family foundation, Austrian company filings showed.

Stadler was a close confidant of former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, having worked as Piech's chief of staff before rising to the post of Audi CEO.

Company filings showed that Stadler no longer works for the Ferdinand Karl Beta Privatstiftung, and has also stepped down from the Ferdinand Karl Alpha Privatstiftung.

Stadler's exit from the foundation was requested on Feb. 3, 2017, the filings showed.