FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi says 2.1 million cars affected by diesel emission scandal
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

Audi says 2.1 million cars affected by diesel emission scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A visitor inspects an Audi Q5 model during the Imported Auto Expo in Beijing, China, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi (VOWG_p.DE) said 2.1 million cars worldwide were fitted with the software that allowed parent Volkswagen to cheat U.S. emission tests.

Some 1.42 million Audi vehicles with so-called EU5 engines are affected in Western Europe, with 577,000 in Germany and almost 13,000 in the United States, a spokesman for Ingolstadt-based Audi said on Monday.

Affected model lines include the A1, A3, A4, A5, A6, TT, Q3 and Q5, the spokesman said.

VW said last week around 11 million cars of its group brands worldwide are affected by the diesel emissions scandal.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.