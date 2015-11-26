Audi CEO must push on with emissions investigation: labor boss

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi’s top labor representative said the causes of emissions issues at Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) flagship luxury brand must be cleared up with no regard to who may be involved.

Chief Executive “Rupert Stadler must push on with it (investigation), completely and without regard to individuals,” Peter Mosch, head of Audi’s works council and a member of the Audi supervisory board’s influential steering committee, said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Audi has suspended two engineers after its larger diesel engines were found evading emissions limits in the United States, CEO Stadler told the Donaukurier regional newspaper in an interview published earlier on Thursday.

“We are surprised and shocked by the emissions news from the U.S.,” Audi deputy chairman Berthold Huber said in the joint statement with Mosch. Huber is acting as interim chair after former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn quit the position earlier this month.