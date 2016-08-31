Australia government watchdog files suit against Volkswagen

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian consumer watchdog said it filed a lawsuit against the local arm of German carmaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), accusing it of intentionally selling more than 57,000 vehicles with software which lied about levels of nitrogen oxide emissions.

"These allegations involve extraordinary conduct of a serious and deliberate nature by a global corporation," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement on Thursday.