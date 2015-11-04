Germany says 98,000 petrol cars affected by latest VW findings

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said 98,000 petrol vehicles were affected by Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) latest disclosure that it understated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions tests.

“Today we were told that among the affected vehicles are 98,000 petrol vehicles,” Dobrindt told the German lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

Volkswagen said late on Tuesday it had understated the level of carbon dioxide emissions in up to 800,000 cars sold in Europe, and consequently their fuel usage.