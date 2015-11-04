FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Germany says 98,000 petrol cars affected by latest VW findings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said 98,000 petrol vehicles were affected by Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) latest disclosure that it understated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions tests.

“Today we were told that among the affected vehicles are 98,000 petrol vehicles,” Dobrindt told the German lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

Volkswagen said late on Tuesday it had understated the level of carbon dioxide emissions in up to 800,000 cars sold in Europe, and consequently their fuel usage.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan

