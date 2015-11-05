FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commissioner says VW must be fully transparent
November 5, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

EU Commissioner says VW must be fully transparent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The VW logo is pictured on the front of a Volkswagen car at a car shop in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska on Thursday urged carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to be fully transparent in dealing with revelations that it had understated the fuel consumption of 800,000 cars sold in Europe.

“After the latest revelations about CO2 emissions VW should have a permanent interest in full transparency with the authorities and the public,” Bienkowska was quoted as saying by Germany’s Bild newspaper.

She said she was disappointed that Volkswagen brand CEO Herbert Diess was not able to meet her during her visit to Berlin.

“I insist on further investigations and a serious relationship with customers, who must be fully informed about the situation,” she added, according to Bild.

A company spokesman said no time could be agreed for a meeting, but stressed that nobody had canceled previously arranged talks.

Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

