FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen CEO to update board committee on scandal: source
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
January 13, 2016 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen CEO to update board committee on scandal: source

Ilona Wissenbach

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s chief executive is to report to a panel of senior supervisory board members this month on his progress in resolving a scandal over rigged emissions tests affecting up to 11 million vehicles, a person close to the matter said.

CEO Matthias Mueller is in the United States for the first time since the scandal erupted in September, to attend the Detroit auto show and try to persuade U.S. authorities to accept a fix for hundreds of thousands of cars.

He is to present to the supervisory board’s steering committee the state of play in VW’s efforts to recall and fix affected cars, costs for the recall, compensation for customers and resulting litigation, the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

During his trip, Mueller said he believed a new catalytic converter system could be fitted to most affected U.S. vehicles that would satisfy regulators.

However, Wednesday’s meeting with the EPA risks being overshadowed by an interview in which Mueller appeared to play down the seriousness of the cheating by Europe’s biggest carmaker.

VW said that Mueller was aware that his choice of words caused irritation and said he wanted the U.S. public to know that his apology for the company’s breach of trust was sincere and honest.

Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.