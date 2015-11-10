FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says software in larger diesel models not seen as 'problematic' by Germany
November 10, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

VW says software in larger diesel models not seen as 'problematic' by Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany’s KBA motor authority does not regard the use of software in Volkswagen’s 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines, which U.S. officials have said was used to cheat air pollution tests, as “problematic”, VW’s boss in Britain said on Tuesday.

Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Volkswagen used devices to cheat the tests in its mostly larger luxury vehicles, widening a scandal that has already hit millions of smaller diesel engines.

In a letter to a committee of British lawmakers published on Tuesday, Volkswagen’s managing director in Britain said that the German motor authority did not see a problem with the software in Europe.

“We have just received confirmation that the KBA does not regard the use of this technology in the EU as problematic and thus as being in line with current legislation,” Paul Willis wrote.

The KBA was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; additional reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely

