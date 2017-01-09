FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Volkswagen says will 'robustly' defend itself in UK compensation case
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
January 9, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 7 months ago

Volkswagen says will 'robustly' defend itself in UK compensation case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Snowflakes are seen on the badge of a Volkswagen car in Warsaw, Poland December 17, 2016.Kacper Pempel

LONDON (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it would strongly defend itself in a case launched by a British law firm seeking thousands of pounds of compensation for drivers affected by the diesel emissions scandal.

"We have been notified that Harcus Sinclair intends to bring proceedings against Volkswagen on behalf of 77 claimants in the English High court," a spokesman at VW said. 

"We intend to defend such claims robustly."

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon

