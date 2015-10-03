FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM Cameron says could re-examine diesel subsidies
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 3, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

British PM Cameron says could re-examine diesel subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets Crotia's Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic (not pictured) outside of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) was wrong for cheating diesel emissions tests and that he did not rule out re-examining subsidies for diesel cars, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

In his strongest comment to date on the crisis at the German car maker, Cameron was quoted as saying in an interview that Volkswagen “was wrong to break the rules” over emissions.

Re-examining subsidies for diesel cars could be costly for automakers: In 2001, Britain’s finance minister at the time, Gordon Brown, introduced lower vehicle tax for diesel cars, on the grounds that they were less polluting.

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.