VW CEO offices searched in Audi investigation: Bild am Sonntag
#Environment
March 18, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 5 months ago

VW CEO offices searched in Audi investigation: Bild am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, gives a speech during the Handelsblatt Automotive Summit 2016 in Munich, southern Germany, November 9, 2016.Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.

Some 100 officials searched Audi's headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, and its Neckarsulm plant last week, as well as the Wolfsburg base of Audi's parent Volkswagen.

Bild am Sonntag said prosecutors targeted 47 VW employees including Mueller and Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, searching personal calendars, notebooks and even memory cards in smartphones.

Mueller was targeted because he is also supervisory board chairman at VW's premium car unit Audi, Bild am Sonntag said.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke

