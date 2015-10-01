FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen to name financing arm's chief as new CFO: sources
#Business News
October 1, 2015 / 1:59 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen to name financing arm's chief as new CFO: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen's logo is seen at its dealer shop in Beijing, China, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BERLIN/HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is set to name Frank Witter as its new chief financial officer, replacing Hans Dieter Poetsch, who is due to join the supervisory board next month, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Witter, 56, has been chief executive of Volkswagen Financial Services for seven years.

He will take over the CFO job just as Volkswagen faces the biggest business crisis in its 78-year history, after it admitted to having rigged emissions tests, sparking a plunge in its shares by more than a third in value and forcing out long-time chief executive Martin Winterkorn.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
