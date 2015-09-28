FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen emissions issue affects 1.8 million light commercial vehicles: paper
September 28, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen emissions issue affects 1.8 million light commercial vehicles: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on the front grill of a Passat car in Willmette, Illinois, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) light commercial vehicles account for 1.8 million of the 11 million diesel cars fitted with software linked to a scandal over rigged emissions tests, a spokesman for VW’s commercial vehicles business told a German newspaper.

The VW business, whose models include the Transporter and Caddy vans, plans to present proposals to authorities in the coming weeks for technical measures to be taken on the affected cars, Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung cited the spokesman as saying in a summary of an article to be published on Tuesday.

After that, it will take several weeks to implement the measures in customers’ cars, he said.

VW said last week around 11 million cars of its group brands worldwide are affected by the diesel emissions scandal.

Its premium brand Audi said earlier on Monday 2.1 million cars were fitted with the software that allowed parent Volkswagen to cheat U.S. emission tests. Czech volume division Skoda said 1.2 million of its cars were affected. About 5 million Volkswagen brand cars are affected.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman

