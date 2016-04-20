FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW to pay U.S. customers $5,000 each to settle dieselgate: Die Welt
April 20, 2016 / 6:09 PM / a year ago

VW to pay U.S. customers $5,000 each to settle dieselgate: Die Welt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A traffic light shows red next to the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, in this November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen has reached a deal with U.S. authorities to settle the case over its cheating of diesel emissions tests that would involve it paying each affected customer $5,000, Germany’s Die Welt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing unidentified sources close to the negotiations, Die Welt said the agreement would be presented on Thursday to Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco, avoiding a trial that was set to start in the summer.

A U.S. federal judge last month gave Volkswagen and regulators until April 21 to agree on a fix for nearly 600,000 diesel cars on U.S. roads implicated by VW’s emissions test-rigging scandal.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter

