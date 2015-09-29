House lawmakers seek documents from Volkswagen, EPA

A Volkswagen logo is shown on the front of an old Volkswagen van in Encinitas, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday asked Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) to turn over documents related to the company’s diesel emissions scandal, including records concerning the development of a software program intended to defeat regulatory emissions tests.

In separate letters, leading Republicans and Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee requested information from both Volkswagen and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of an investigation into the controversy.