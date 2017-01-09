FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
VW executive to appear in Miami court over Dieselgate scandal
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 9, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 7 months ago

VW executive to appear in Miami court over Dieselgate scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A U.S. flag flutters in the wind above a Volkswagen dealership in Carlsbad, California, U.S. May 2, 2016.Mike Blake/File Photo

DETROIT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) executive Oliver Schmidt will appear in Federal Court in Miami, Florida, on Monday, a spokeswoman for the United States Attorney's office in Detroit said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Schmidt on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with the automaker's emissions cheating scandal, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The arrest was first reported by the New York Times.

Schmidt headed the company's regulatory compliance office in the U.S. from 2014 to March 2015, and was arrested on Saturday in Florida.

Related Coverage

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Joe White and Georgina Prodhan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.