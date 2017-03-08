FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
German court names lead plaintiff in Volkswagen diesel test case
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 8, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 5 months ago

German court names lead plaintiff in Volkswagen diesel test case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Snowflakes are seen on the badge of a Volkswagen car in Warsaw, Poland December 17, 2016.Kacper Pempel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) totaling 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion).

The plaintiffs say they lost money on a drop of almost a quarter in Volkswagen's share price when it admitted cheating U.S. diesel-emissions tests in September 2015. They say Volkswagen should have warned the market earlier of the risk.

The claims represent just a fifth in value of the investor cases pending at the Braunschweig higher regional court and a small fraction of the legal headaches that Volkswagen faces worldwide from investors, consumers and regulators.

The claims are being gathered in Germany's closest equivalent to a class-action case, in which one case is picked as representative and the outcome applied to all the others.

In all, around 1,540 investor cases are pending at the court with a total claims volume of 8.8 billion euros. A court spokesman said most of the other claims were from foreign institutional investors.

Other existing plaintiffs can apply to join the test case proceedings for the next six months but new plaintiffs cannot come forward to join. The court said it would set a date for a first hearing within the next three months.

Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.