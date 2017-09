A Volkswagen (VW) logo is pictured on a car on the company's booth during the second media day of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) set new dates for its full-year news conference and annual shareholder meeting, which it had delayed due to open questions relating to the costs of its diesel-emissions issue.

The news conference will now take place on April 28, while the shareholder meeting will be held on June 22, Europe’s biggest carmaker said in a statement on Friday.