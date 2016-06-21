Volkswagen says Diess under investigation, sees no evidence of market manipulation

Herbert Diess, member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand attends Volkswagen AG annual news conference in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 28, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Tuesday confirmed that prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany, were probing VW brand chief Herbert Diess as part of an investigation into whether Europe's carmaker violated disclosure and market manipulation rules.

At stake is whether VW managers were negligent by taking too long to disclose the carmaker's involvement in an emissions test cheating scandal which violated clean air rules.

Prosecutors took up the case against VW managers after a probe by German financial markets regulator BaFin, which found that there were "sufficient real signs" that VW could have had a reason to disclose the financial consequences of its emissions scandal prior to VW's admission on Sept. 22, 2015.

A VW spokesman said the carmaker has made a statement to BaFin and has so far seen no indication of market manipulation.