FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen says not in talks with Apple or Google
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 28, 2016 / 10:39 AM / a year ago

Volkswagen says not in talks with Apple or Google

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller attends the annual news conference in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said the carmaker is in talks with external partners to start new digital mobility businesses but added these talks do not involve Apple (AAPL.O) or Google (GOOGL.O).

Speaking at a press conference to discuss full-year results in Wolfsburg on Thursday, Mueller said the company was looking for ways to expand its offering in the area of digital mobility services.

“Please understand if I cannot name these companies, but we are not in talks with Apple or Google,” Mueller said.

Mueller also said he could not estimate how long it would take to resolve regulatory issues with authorities in the United States, who would first have to receive results of the internal investigation it has commissioned from law firm Jones Day, which is expected to finish its work by the end of the year.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.