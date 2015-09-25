Berlin says 2.8 mln vehicles in Germany affected by VW manipulations

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Friday that around 2.8 million vehicles in Germany were affected by Volkswagen’s rigging of diesel emission tests.

“It’s now clear that vehicles in Germany are affected by these manipulations. Based on our current knowledge they are vehicles with 2.0 liter and 1.6 liter diesel engines,” he told Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament. He also said there was a discussion about 1.2 liter diesel engines being affected.