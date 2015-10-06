FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen says eight million cars in EU affected by cheat software: letter
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 6, 2015 / 8:13 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen says eight million cars in EU affected by cheat software: letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Volkswagen is seen on a wheel of a Golf TDI parked at a dealership in Seoul, South Korea, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said 8 million diesel vehicles in the European Union were fitted with software capable of cheating vehicle emissions tests, according to a copy of the letter sent to German lawmakers and seen by Reuters.

The letter - dated Oct. 2 and co-signed by the former government spokesman and current VW chief lobbyist Thomas Steg - says that vehicles with 1.2, 1.6 and 2.0 liter variants of the engine type EA 189 are affected.

German newspaper Handelsblatt originally reported the contents of the letter, which was sent to members of the transport committee in the German lower house of parliament as well as lawmakers in constituencies where Volkswagen has factories.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.