Factbox: VW's legal battles over diesel emissions scandal

(Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has agreed to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting diesel cars in the United States, the latest move in its attempt to draw a line under its diesel emissions scandal.

In total, Europe's biggest carmaker has now agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, U.S. states and dealers, and offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting vehicles.

But investor lawsuits and investigations by state prosecutors continue elsewhere.

OTHER CASES IN THE U.S.

In January, Volkswagen (VW) agreed to pay the largest ever U.S. criminal fine levied on an automaker, following an even larger civil settlement in October 2016. As part of the criminal settlement, the German company is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts. Court cases are still pending in about 20 states, including New York, Massachusetts and Maryland.

GERMANY

VW faces 8.8 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in damages claims from investors. A total of about 1,520 lawsuits have been lodged in the court near VW's Wolfsburg headquarters, including cases from the German states of Hesse, Baden-Wuertemberg and Bavaria.

Prosecutors are also investigating 37 people, including former chief executive Martin Winterkorn.

AUSTRALIA

The Australian consumer watchdog said in September it had sued the Australian arm of VW.

In November 2015, law firm Maurice Blackburn said it would launch a Federal Court class action on behalf of Australian owners of VW, Audi and Skoda vehicles seeking total damages "well north" of A$100 million ($76 million).

BELGIUM

Consumer organization Test Achats has launched a class action suit against VW for vehicles sold after Sept. 1, 2014. A judge will decide whether this suit is admissible. Separately, the region of Flanders brought a case against VW in November, which Brussels prosecutors are investigating. The Walloon region has also appointed a lawyer to bring a case, but formal proceedings have not yet started.

FRANCE

France has opened an investigation into suspected "aggravated fraud" by VW. In January, it was passed to the prosecution team in charge of public health questions.

ITALY

VW was fined 5 million euros by the country's anti-trust agency in August for allegedly misinforming car buyers about diesel emissions results. The carmaker plans to challenge the fine.

An appeals court in Venice has accepted a class action suit against VW over allegations it understated the fuel consumption of its Golf model.

NORWAY

Police opened an investigation into VW in September 2015 which remains open. Police will await the outcome of Germany’s investigation before deciding whether to proceed. Separately, Norway's sovereign wealth fund said in May it would join a class-action lawsuit over the emissions scandal, and in June it filed a complaint to the Braunschweig District Court in Germany.

POLAND

The country's consumer watchdog said in January it had initiated proceedings against VW for misleading customers over emissions, a step which could result in a fine of up to 10 percent of VW's local turnover.

SPAIN

The High Court said in July that VW's parent company in Germany would be liable to answer any charges over emissions fraud, rather than its Spanish affiliates.

SOUTH KOREA

Prosecutors indicted seven current and former executives and employees of VW's local unit as well as one contractor for alleged violation of the Clean Air Conservation Act and other charges.

SWEDEN

Prosecutors are conducting two parallel preliminary investigations, one focused on suspected fraud and the other on suspected environmental crimes. Both probes are ongoing and have yet to place any individuals under suspicion. In the fraud probe, the prosecutor at Sweden's National Unit Against Corruption is awaiting further information pertinent to the case from Germany.

SWITZERLAND

Prosecutors have opened criminal proceedings and seized evidence from the AMAG dealership network after an appellate court ruled Swiss investigators must conduct their own investigation of VW.

UNITED KINGDOM

Harcus Sinclair UK has said it will pursue a group action at the High Court seeking thousands of pounds of compensation each for UK drivers. The first hearing in the group action case was due to take place on Jan. 30.