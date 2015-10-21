Lower Saxony government says VW emissions scandal file missing

Workers clean the facade of a Volkswagen dealership near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

BERLIN (Reuters) - A file on Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) emissions scandal went missing earlier in October, a spokeswoman for the German state of Lower Saxony said on Wednesday, but added that it did not contain any documents from the supervisory board.

The spokeswoman said the file, which contained printouts and duplicates of documents most of which are available online, as well as in-house notes on legal questions, was last seen on Oct. 9 and noted as missing on Oct. 12.

Although the loss of the file is “annoying”, it is not “highly problematic,” the spokeswoman said.

She said the state chancellery had reported a criminal offence and had interviewed several employees to see whether they had noticed anything unusual, but this had not led to any concrete results.

Bild daily had reported previously that a “secret file” on VW had gone missing.