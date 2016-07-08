FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German prosecutors to seek Volkswagen Dieselgate fine: Sueddeutsche Zeitung
July 8, 2016 / 5:19 PM / a year ago

German prosecutors to seek Volkswagen Dieselgate fine: Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015.Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German prosecutors are demanding carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) face a fine based on the level of the profits the carmaker made from selling 11 million vehicles equipped with manipulated engine software, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany, are assessing the "economic advantage" Volkswagen enjoyed from using cheating software rather than expensive exhaust filter systems, to manipulate pollution tests, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Volkswagen and the Braunschweig prosecutor's office were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

