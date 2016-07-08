German prosecutors to seek Volkswagen Dieselgate fine: Sueddeutsche Zeitung

A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German prosecutors are demanding carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) face a fine based on the level of the profits the carmaker made from selling 11 million vehicles equipped with manipulated engine software, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany, are assessing the "economic advantage" Volkswagen enjoyed from using cheating software rather than expensive exhaust filter systems, to manipulate pollution tests, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Volkswagen and the Braunschweig prosecutor's office were not immediately available for comment.