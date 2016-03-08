FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France opens Volkswagen emissions scandal probe
March 8, 2016 / 2:59 PM / a year ago

France opens Volkswagen emissions scandal probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has opened a formal investigation into suspected “aggravated fraud” by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) following revelations the German carmaker rigged vehicle diesel emissions tests, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

The prosecutor had already opened a preliminary inquiry in October, and French police had carried out searches at the German carmaker’s offices in France, seizing computer material.

Volkswagen has said 946,092 vehicles in France were equipped with the EA 189 engines potentially affected by the emissions data manipulation carried out by the company worldwide.

The probe concerns vehicles sold in France, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan

