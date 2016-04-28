FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France finds some cars break pollution rules but no cheat devices
April 28, 2016

France finds some cars break pollution rules but no cheat devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Minister of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal delivers a speech to open the annual environmental conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Some cars on French roads do not meet carbon dioxide limits, but the French government said on Thursday it had not found any equipped with software to cheat pollution tests.

French Ecology minister Segolene Royal ordered tests on a random sample of about 100 diesel cars last year after Germany’s Volkswagen admitted that 11 million of its diesel vehicles had “defeat devices” which allowed them to meet emissions rules in test conditions.

“Tests conducted in France on 52 vehicles from 15 different brands showed no cheating device. However, the tests highlighted significantly higher emissions (in CO2 and Nox) in real traffic conditions,” the Ecology ministry said.

The ministry said the vehicles that had failed to comply fully with French emissions regulations were made by Renault, Fiat, Mercedes, Volkswagen, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Nissan, Opel and Ford.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
