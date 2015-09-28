FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German prosecutors investigate former Volkswagen CEO on fraud allegations
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

German prosecutors investigate former Volkswagen CEO on fraud allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors have started an investigation against former Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

The investigation will focus on “allegations of fraud in the sale of cars with manipulated emissions data,” the Braunschweig-based prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Winterkorn quit last Wednesday after almost nine years at the helm of Europe’s largest carmaker, saying he had no knowledge of manipulation of emissions results.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.