German finance ministry sees e-car buying incentives as problematic
#Big Story 10
October 14, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

German finance ministry sees e-car buying incentives as problematic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Finance Ministry on Wednesday criticized proposals for a government subsidy for electric cars, after Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks raised the idea earlier in the day.

“Buying incentives are problematic since significant free rider effects can be expected,” the ministry said.

The ministry pointed to other incentives that the German government coalition agreed upon. Among them are tax incentives, which are currently discussed in the national parliament and have the finance ministry’s support, the ministry said.

The German government aims to have one million electric cars on the streets until 2020.

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that this goal can only be achieved if further measures to support electric cars are implemented.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is open to additional measures and wants to have a decision by the end of the year.

Reporting by Markus Wacket and Tina Bellon; Editing by Caroline Copley

