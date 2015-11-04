FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Gabriel says Volkswagen is taking transparency seriously
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
November 4, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Gabriel says Volkswagen is taking transparency seriously

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel gives a speech at the Federation of German Industry (BDI) conference in Berlin, Germany, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel leapt to the defense of Volkswagen on Wednesday, saying the carmaker’s latest disclosure that it understated the fuel usage of up to 800,000 cars showed the company was serious about clearing up the emissions scandal.

“Volkswagen has flagged the CO2 issue itself, that shows the company is serious about transparency,” Gabriel said during a news conference in Berlin.

The carmaker opened a new front in the emissions scandal late on Tuesday by saying it had understated the fuel usage of up to 800,000 cars in Europe, meaning those affected are more costly to drive than their buyers had been led to believe.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.