German govt. says had no prior knowledge of Volkswagen defeat devices
September 28, 2015

German govt. says had no prior knowledge of Volkswagen defeat devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government had no prior information about rigged diesel emissions tests at carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) before the story broke earlier this month, a spokesman said on Monday.

"The transport minister found out about the allegations of manipulation the weekend before last. We had no previous knowledge that this system was being used," a transport ministry spokesman told a government news conference.

The spokesman also confirmed that Germany's KBA watchdog had set an Oct. 7 deadline for the company to present a plan to bring diesel emissions into line with the law in Germany.

Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Michelle Martin

