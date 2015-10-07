FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW says will detail refit plan today: Transport Ministry
October 7, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

VW says will detail refit plan today: Transport Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen has assured the German Transport Ministry that it will meet Wednesday’s deadline to spell out plans on how to make its diesel vehicles comply with emissions laws, a spokesman for the ministry said.

VW is due to report to the KBA, the federal transport authority.

“Yesterday, VW among others assured us that the letter will be handed into the KBA on time,” the spokesman told a regular government news conference. “It has still not been handed it but we expect it today,” he added.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and David Stamp; Writing by Caroline Copley; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
