FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Gabriel backs incentives for electric cars
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 14, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Gabriel backs incentives for electric cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sigmar Gabriel makes a speech during a session of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel warned on Wednesday against condemning diesel technology as a whole due to the emissions scandal at Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) but said Germany needed to do better in switching to alternative engines.

“I can only warn against calling diesel overall into question. We need to be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” he said.

“In the USA three types of motor were checked, of which two were manipulated by Volkswagen but for a third motor there were no concerns at all about it not keeping to the emissions values,” he said.

He added however, that he was in favor of introducing incentives to reduce the price difference between electric and conventional cars.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.