FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German recall of 630,000 vehicles mainly in summer 2016, government official says
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 22, 2016 / 11:58 AM / a year ago

German recall of 630,000 vehicles mainly in summer 2016, government official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s recall action for 630,000 vehicles will take place this year, mainly over the summer months, a government official said in Berlin on Friday.

The recall, which is widening a clampdown on pollution in the wake of the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) scandal, is to ensure that a legal loophole which allows manufacturers to throttle back emissions treatment systems under certain circumstances is tightened, the government official said earlier.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.