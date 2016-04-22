German recall of 630,000 vehicles mainly in summer 2016, government official says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s recall action for 630,000 vehicles will take place this year, mainly over the summer months, a government official said in Berlin on Friday.

The recall, which is widening a clampdown on pollution in the wake of the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) scandal, is to ensure that a legal loophole which allows manufacturers to throttle back emissions treatment systems under certain circumstances is tightened, the government official said earlier.