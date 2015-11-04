FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
200,000 vehicles in Germany affected by latest VW findings: ministry
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
November 4, 2015 / 4:42 PM / 2 years ago

200,000 vehicles in Germany affected by latest VW findings: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Transport Minister said around a quarter of the 800,000 vehicles Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has said are affected by the latest irregularities are on German roads.

“Of the 800,000 vehicles with false CO2 and consumption values, around 200,000 are on the road in Germany,” Alexander Dobrindt said in Berlin.

“We expect that for these cases the car tax will need to be adjusted,” he added, saying he could not give an estimate of the size of the possible adjustment to the tax.

He said Germany had ordered that all current VW models from the Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat brands be tested to see whether their CO2 levels are correct.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.