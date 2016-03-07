FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German economy ministry says trusts VW to clear up emissions scandal
March 7, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

German economy ministry says trusts VW to clear up emissions scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a Volkswagen Golf car at a showroom of Swiss car importer AMAG in Duebendorf, Switzerland February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Ministry is counting on an internal investigation at carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to get to the bottom of a scandal over the rigging of emissions tests, a spokeswoman for the ministry said.

“We trust that the company is leaving no stone unturned,” Tanja Alemany Sanchez de León told a government news conference on Monday.

German weekly Bild am Sonntag had reported on Sunday that the current chairman and the chief executive of Volkswagen were alerted by the former CEO to the use of illicit emissions-control software in the United States two weeks before the carmaker disclosed the scale of its manipulations.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Paul Carrel

