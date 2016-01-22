FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany criticizes unequal treatment of VW's customers
#Business News
January 22, 2016 / 12:29 PM / in 2 years

Germany criticizes unequal treatment of VW's customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen company logo sits atop the VW factory in Wolfsburg, Germany November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen is not doing itself any favors by offering unequal compensation for U.S. and European customers following an emissions scandal last year, a German justice ministry spokesman said on Friday.

“This unequal treatment ... cannot be in the interest of VW,” the spokesman said during a regular news conference.

On Tuesday, European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska demanded in a letter to VW’s chief executive that U.S. and European customers be compensated in the same way after the company’s emissions scandal.

Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Joseph Nasr

0 : 0
