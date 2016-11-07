Hans Dieter Poetsch, chairman of the Volkswagen AG supervisory board, addresses a news conference at the headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

HAMBURG German prosecutors said on Monday they are probing Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch over suspected market manipulation related to the emissions scandal at the carmaker, confirming a VW statement.

The investigation by prosecutors in Braunschweig focuses on whether Volkswagen (VW) in 2015 manipulated markets by delaying the release of information about the financial impact of its emissions test-cheating scandal.

VW on Sunday said a probe announced in June and targeting VW brand Chief Executive Herbert Diess and former group CEO Martin Winterkorn has been widened to include Poetsch, its former finance chief.

