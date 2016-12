A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia, Poland, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Wednesday it has received all clearances from Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA to fix diesel cars fitted with illicit emission-control software.

The number of diesel vehicles approved to date by the KBA for repair totals about 9 million models, a VW spokesman said, adding German regulatory approval does not apply to cars in the United States and Canada.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)