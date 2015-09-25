FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen to keep Stadler at helm of Audi - Auto Motor und Sport
September 25, 2015 / 9:48 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen to keep Stadler at helm of Audi - Auto Motor und Sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler arrives for the opening ceremony of VW's "DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum" in Berlin, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler, who had been seen as a candidate for the CEO post at parent Volkswagen, will remain in his post, German magazine Auto Motor und Sport reported on Friday, citing no sources.

A source close to the matter has told Reuters that Volkswagen will name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche sports car brand, as its CEO, replacing Martin Winterkorn, who resigned this week after the world’s biggest carmaker admitted to rigging emissions tests on diesel vehicles.

Auto Motor und Sport also reported that VW would appoint Juergen Stackmann, the head of its Seat brand, to its management board as its new sales chief. The top candidate to replace Stackmann is Audi sales chief Luca de Meo, it said.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the report.

(This story corrects the spelling of Audi sales chief’s name to de Meo, paragraph 3)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

