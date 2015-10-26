FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen hires former CEO of GM's Opel to run group strategy
#Autos
October 26, 2015

Volkswagen hires former CEO of GM's Opel to run group strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has hired a former chief executive of General Motors’ (GM.N) European division Opel to run group strategy, the German carmaker said on Monday.

Thomas Sedran, interim CEO at Opel in 2012-2013 and head of GM’s Chevrolet and Cadillac brands in Europe until June this year, will take up his role at VW on Nov. 1, the Wolfsburg-based group said.

VW is grappling with a raft of suspensions amid the diesel emissions scandal, including the top engineers at premium brands Audi and Porsche.

Sedran is the second prominent recruitment at VW in the past two weeks after the embattled carmaker named Daimler (DAIGn.DE) manager Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt as compliance manager.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
